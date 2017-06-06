Mae Sai Immigration Police Transferred for Taking Selfies with Accused Murderer Preeyanuch “Preaw” Nonwangchai

CHIANG RAI – Two immigration police officers in Mae Sai have been transferred to the Immigration Police 5 operation center over photos of them posing with accused murderer Preeyanuch “Preaw” Nonwangchai with a face mask, a source at the Royal Thai Police said on Tuesday.

The transfer order follows criticism over the inappropriateness of photos, which show the officers with murder suspect Priyanuch Nonwangchai and her two alleged female accomplices following their recent arrest and extradition from Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Khon Kaen governor Pongsak Preechawit on Tuesday warned young people not to view as “net idols” the women suspected of murdering and dismembering Warisara Klinjui – a social media phenomenon that’s been dubbed “Preaw fever”.

He was referred to the suspected killer Preeyanuch “Preaw” Nonwangchai, 24, who was pictured applying make-up and posing for photos with several police officers while in custody.

Interent followers began to admire the suspects because of all the media attention, considering them as net idols.

Dr Mathurada Suwannapho, director of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Rajanagarindra Institute said that the police officers’ friendly attitude towards the suspects could also distort public perception.