Mae Sai Border Police Arrest 2 Traffickers and Seize Over 275,000 Methamphetamine Pills

CHIANG RAI – Pol Colonel Rangsiman Songkhraohtham, commander of the 327th border patrol police has told reporters that border police have arrested two local men and seized 276,000 amphetamine “yaba” pills that were hidden in a car in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.

Thai Nationals Sompong Terbboon, 28, and Surachai Chaekong, 27, were arrested on Monday at 4pm in Mae Sai while they were driving towards Muang Chiang Rai in a Suzuki sedan carrying drugs hidden in a secret compartment under the car.

The arrest stemmed from a previous police investigation that determined a large amount of narcotics would be smuggled across the Thai-Myanmar border into Mae Sai. Police believe the two men were supposed to deliver the drugs to Rayong for distribution.

The yaba pills, which are believed to have been supplied by a hill-tribe group based in Myanmar opposite Mae Fa Luang district, were found to be laced with white flakes suspected to be crystal methamphetamine, or “ice”.

