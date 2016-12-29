Posted by Editor

Mae Fah Luang University Hosts 88th Thailand-Myanmar Township Border Committee Meeting

CHIANG RAI – Col Kidakorn Chantra, Commander of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment Task Force, presided over the 88th Thailand-Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC) Meeting with Myanmar at Mae Fah Luang University in the capital district of Chiang Rai.

With Chiang Rai playing host to the 88th Meeting of the (TBC) which focused on the fight against drugs, disease prevention and the resolution to fire and haze problems.

During the discussion, Col Kidakorn reported a rise in severity of drug-related crimes along the Thai-Myanmar border. He thus proposed that the two countries increase the frequency of joint border patrols to twice a month as part of the ongoing effort to stop drug trafficking.

The Commander also urged both sides to join hands in preventing the transmission of dangerous diseases, such as dengue, malaria, hand, foot and mouth disease, influenza and rabies, within border areas. In regard to wildfires and haze, he said the two countries have launched a cooperation project to address the issues and Thailand has been actively campaigning for public awareness of preventive measures.

On this occasion, Thailand and Myanmar agreed to enhance their cooperation in all areas through information exchanges under a shared goal of establishing peace and security along the border.

By Surapan Laotharanarit

