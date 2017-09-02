Posted by Editor

Mae Chan River Breached its Banks Flooding More than 100 Homes

MAE CHAN – Chiang Rai’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office dispatched officials in flat-bottomed boats to provide assistance to more than 100 homes in Chiang Rai’s Mae Chan district that were flooded on Friday morning when the Mae Chan River breached its banks.

Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office officals said mountain run-off and overnight rains inundated a 500-metre stretch of Phaholyothin Road in front of Mae Chan Hospital. The water was 2 feet deep in some places.

Meanshile, 2.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Chiang Rai’s Maesaruay district on Friday morning, the Seismological Bureau of the Meteorological Department said.

The mild quake happened at 8.12am and its epicentre was estimated at a depth of about 2 kilometres, the bureau said. No damage was reported.

On August 31, the bureau reported that a 3.7-magnitude quake had happened in the district at a depth of 5km.

