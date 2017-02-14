Posted by Editor

Love was Litterally in the Air as Couples Exchange Vows in Hot-Air Balloons at Chiang Rai’s Singha Park

CHIANG RAI – Love was literally in the air in Chiang Rai as twenty-two couples chose to exchange their wedding vows in hot-air balloons floating above Singha Park in the Muang district of Chiang Rai on Tuesday.

More than 1,000 couples registered for their marriages at the “Balloon Love’’ activity at Singha Park but only 22 lucky couples were chosen to exchange their vows floating above the city in balloons.

Deputy Governor of Chiang Rai Province Sakchai Wongkanit, Rangsarit Laksitanon, Executives of Boon Rawd Brewery Co and officials witnessed the marriage registration of all participating couples.

Two pairs were celebrity couples – singer-turned-businessman Thana “Chen’’ Lipayaraya and Kanikar Phusri, and table-tennis star and Paralympic gold medalist Rungroj Thainiyom and his bride Naruemol Chaichompoo.

The event was part of Singha Park Chiang Rai Balloon Fiesta 2017, in which 32 hot-air balloons from 14 countries will fill Chiang Rai’s sky with a spectacle of color, light and sound.

Meanwhile in Bangkok many couples line up to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day with the Bangkok’s Bang Rak district office at the Central Post Office Bang Rak on Charoenkrung Road.

The event also features a hourly lucky draw for 10 marriage certificates made of gold. As its name “Bang Rak” translates as ‘the village of love’, the district was popular for couples to register their marriage especially during the Valentine’s Day – the same day last year saw 1,0445 couples doing so making it the number 1 chosen district among Bangkok’s 50 district offices. By Chinpat Chaimon

