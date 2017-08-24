Longtail Boat Crashes in Rocks on Chiang Rai’s Kok River, Killing Mother and her 2 Year-Old Daughter

CHIANG RAI – A 31 year-old woman her two-year-old daughter drowned Tuesday afternoon when the long-tail boat in which they were riding struck a large mid-channel rock and broke apart in the Kok River in Chiang Rai.

Rescue workers were unable to save Ms.Wilaiphet Inthajak, 31, or her daughter Apichaya, but managed to bring long boat operator and two other passengers to safety.

–

Half of the remaining boat was caught on the rock, the remainder holding the five occupants was submerged.

Rescue divers soon found the bodies of the mother and child, clinging together, but the strong torrent swept the girl away as the two were being brought to the surface.

A further three-hour search failed to find the two year-old child

Passenger Orapan said the group had departed from the CR pier, heading for Ban Karieng Ruammit, but the boat was running low on fuel. The driver turned around to head back, but the current swept the boat onto the rock.

Driver Pithak was sent for an alcohol test. Police determined that he didn’t own the boat, but rather had allegedly borrowed it without permission.

By Natthawat Laping