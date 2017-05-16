Local Activists in Chiang Rai Protest Against Blasting of Mekong River

The activists and groups championing the Mekong ecosystem have stated that they believe the study would lead to the blasting of rapids in the river to facilitate cargo navigation in favour of China.

At about 9am, activist networks from Chiang Saen, Chiang Khong and Wieng Kaen met at Pa Pra View Point, with some of them boarding long-tail boats and displaying placards and “love water” flags in the middle of the river.

On the land, representatives of local residents discussed the importance of protecting the Mekong River.

Activists then read the “Chiang Khong” declaration calling for the protection of the river before boarding a boat to display placards near where the Chinese survey vessel was docked.