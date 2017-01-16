Posted by Editor

Live Video: Finnish Man Lucky to Be Alive after Jumping into Road Tunnel in Pattaya, Thailand

CHON BURI – A unidentified Finnish man in his early twenties is lucky to be alive after after he jumped about five metres into the underground road tunnel being dug on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya Klang on Sunday.

Sanarm Changlek, 54, a motorcycle taxi rider told Pattaya Police he saw the foreigner run across the road to stand on the tunnel overpass. He stood there waving his hands, making me wonder if he was drunk, less than five minutes later, he jumped.

When Sawang Boriboon Pattaya paramedics arrived at the scene the found the young Finn lying face up on the road with both arms broken, head injuries and crying with pain. He was transferred to Banglamung Hospital.

Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch, chief of Muang Pattaya police station said they would question the man once he had recovered from his injuries.

His Jump was Captured on Video by a Motorcycle Taxi Driver

