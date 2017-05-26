Posted by Editor

Learning Thai with Jen – Useful Thai Words

–

1. come – มา (maa)

2. get – ได้รับ (dai-rub)

3. give – ให้ (hai)

4. go – ไป (pai)

5. keep – เก็บ (geb)

6. let – ปล่อยให้ (ploi- hai)

7. make – ทำให้ (thum-hai)

8. put – วาง (waang)

9. seem – ดูเหมือน (doo-hmoun)

10. take – ใช้เวลา (chai-ve-la) –This means to “take time”, or to “spend time”. The general word for take is เอา (ao). To say to someone “take it”, you can use “ao bpai” – เอาไป.

11. be – เป็น (pen)

12. do – ทำ (thum)

13. have – มี (mee)

14. say – พูด (pood)

15. see – เห็น (hen)

16. send – ส่ง (song)

17. may – อาจ (arj)

18. will – จะ (ja)

19. about – เกี่ยวกับ (giaw-gub)

20. across – ข้าม (kaam)

21. after – หลังจาก (hlang-jaag)

22. against – กับ (gub)

23. among – ในหมู่ (nai- moo)

24. at – ที่ (tie)

25. before – ก่อน (gorn)

26. between – ระหว่าง (ra- hwaang)

27. by – โดย (doy)

28. down – ลง (long)

29. from – จาก (jaag)

30. in – ใน (nai)

31. off – ปิด (pid)

32. on – เปิด (peod)

33. over – มากกว่า (maak-gwao)

34. through – ผ่าน (paan)

35. to – ถึง (thueng)

36. under – ข้างล่าง (kaang-laang)

37. up – ข้างบน (kaang-bon)

38. with – กับ (gub)

39. as – เนื่องจาก (nuang-jaag)

40. for – สำหรับ (sum-hrub)

41. of – ของ (korng)

42. till – จนกระทั่ง (jon-gra-thung)

43. than – กว่า (gwao)

44. a – หนึ่ง (hnueng)

45. them – พวกเขา (pouk-khao)

46. all – ทั้งหมด (thung-hmod)

47. any – ใดๆ (dai-dai)

48. every – ทุกๆ (thoog-thoog)

49. no – ไม่ (mai)

Notes: Male speakers use Phom (“I”), and female speakers use “chun” or more formally “deechun”. Male speakers use “khrup” at the end of a sentence, and female speakers use “ka”

All of Jen’s students say she is the best Thai teacher they have had because she is patient with them and teaches at their pace with no pressure to learn quickly.

Jen teaches at her home in Chiang Rai and can be reached on 0814 726 644

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments