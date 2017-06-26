Posted by Editor

Learning Thai With Jen – Useful Thai Phrases at the GYM

The gym is the perfect place to make friends. Before even uttering a word, you’ve already identified a common interest – keeping fit.

And when you do strike up a conversation, there’s plenty to talk about when it comes to weight loss, muscle gain, diet and reps and sets.

But breaking the ice can be difficult, especially in a foreign country.

Between headphones, sipping water and weight-lifting grunts, it can be months before we finally talk to that person we see three times a week at the gym.

Fortunately, Thailand is an easy country to talk to people; strangers regularly strike up conversation and share a joke or two. So no excuses, it’s time to start communicating instead of coyly smiling, nodding or shyly “sawadee khrup’ing!”

Perhaps there’s a girl you want to strike up a conversation with, or a guy about the same weight who’d make a motivational gym buddy.

Even if you’re not fussed about chatting to people, I’m sure you will still find it useful to be able to say things like “Are you still using this machine?”.

Phonetic Translation & Thai Script

1. Do you want me to show you how to do that?–Khun dong gaan hai phom sa dang hai khun duu mai khrup/ka? / คุณ ต้อง การ ให้ ผม แสดง ให้ คุณ ดู ไหม ครับ/คะ

2. Do you need some help? – Khun dong gaan kwarm chuuay lua mai khrup/ka? / คุณต้อง การ ความ ช่วย เหลือ ไหม ครับ/คะ

3. Are you using this machine? – Khun chai kruang ork gam lang guy mai khrup/ka? / คุณ ใช้ เครื่อง ออก กำ ลัง กาย ไหม ครับ/คะ

4. Can I use this machine now? Phom(chan)cor chai kruang ork gam lang guy noi khrup/ka? / ผม(ฉัน) ขอ ใช้ เครื่อง ออก กำ ลัง กาย หน่อย ครับ/ค่ะ

5. Do you want me to spot you? – Khun dong gaan hai phom(chan)chuaay yok mai khrup/ka? / คุณ ต้อง การ ให้ ผม(ฉัน) ช่วย ยก ไหม ครับ/คะ

6. How many times per week do you workout? – Neung a tit ork gam lang guy gee khrang khrup/ka? / หนึ่ง อาทิตย์ ออก กำ ลัง กาย กี่ ครั้ง ครับ/คะ

7. How long have you been training? Khun sorn gaan ork gam lang guy nan tao rai laew khrup/ka? / คุณ สอน การ ออก กำ ลัง กาย นาน เท่า ไหร่ แล้ว ครับ/คะ

8. We can train together, if you like? Ta khun chop rao kuwan fook fon duay gaan khrup/ka? / ถ้า คุณ ชอบ เรา ควร ฝึก ฝน ด้วย กัน ครับ/ค่ะ

9. Have you tried thisbefore? Khun kuy long sing nee maa gorn ruu bao khrup/ka? / คุณ เคย ลอง สิ่ง นี้ มา ก่อน หรือ เปล่า ครับ/คะ

10. Have you tried doing 3 sets of 10 reps? –Khun kuy long len saam rop, rop la sip khrang mai khrup/ka? / คุณ เคย ลอง เล่น สาม รอบ, รอบ ละ สิบ ครั้ง ไหม ครับ/คะ

Notes: Male speakers use Phom (“I”), and female speakers use “chun” or more formally “deechun”. Male speakers use “khrup” at the end of a sentence, and female speakers use “ka”

