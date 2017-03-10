Posted by Editor

Learning Thai with Jen – Tips to Practice Your Thai

If for what ever reason you’d rather not use an app to learn Thai language then follow these steps below to help you on your way to tackling Thai.

Learn the Thai alphabet – as previously mentioned the Thai alphabet consists of 44 consonants and 30 vowels which at first can be quite overwhelming. But many of the vowels are the same just pronounced with either a short or longer sound, so it’s not as formidable as first thought. As you start getting associated with the alphabet you will begin to understand the language which in turn will help with your speaking.

Practice writing Thai letters and basic words – by practice writing Thai letters you will learn to associate the symbols and sounds with words that are familiar to yourself.

Before you arrive in Thailand a good technique to apply is making note cards with basic Thai words. You can then carry the note cards around with you and practice as you go.

Make friends with locals – one of the most successful ways of learning the Thai language is by practising with the locals. Once you arrive in Thailand try and make friends with the hotel staff, local bar or shop owner and get practising your Thai. Thai people are very friendly and will be more than happy to help you learn the language, they may also be interested in learning your language too.

Basic Thai Words

Some basic words you could start with are:

Hello – Sawatdee

How are you? – Sabai dee ru

Thank you – Khob Khun

Yes – chai

No – mai chai

I can not speak Thai – pood Thai mai dai

How much? – nee Tao Rai?

Water – naam

Airport – sanaam bin

Hot – ron

Cold – nao

Toilet – hong naam

Ice – naam keng

Beer – bia

1 – neung

2 – song

3 – sam

4 – see

5 – haa

6 – hok

7 – jet

8 – paed

9 – gow

10 – sip

Most importantly be patient, confident and try and take each step at a time, Thai may seem hard, to begin with, but stick with it and you will be speaking Thai in no time at all, good luck!

All of Jen’s students say she is the best Thai teacher they have had because she is patient with them and teaches at their pace with no pressure to learn quickly.

Jen teaches at her home in Chiang Rai and can be reached on 0814 726 644

