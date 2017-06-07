Wednesday, June 7th, 2017 | Posted by

Learning Thai With Jen – How to Refer to Yourself and Others

How to refer to yourself and others

  1. You – Khun – คุณ
  2. Me/I – Chun (female) – ฉัน / Phom (male) ผม
  3. Him/he – Khao phu chai – เขาผู้ชาย
  4. Her/she – Khao phu ying เขาผู้หญิง
  5. We/us – Rao – เรา
  6. They – Phuak khao – พวกเขา
  7. Man – Phu chai ผู้ชาย
  8. Woman – Phu ying – ผู้หญิง
  9. Old person – Phu sung ayu – ผู้สูงอายุ
  10. Adult – Phu yai – ผู้ใหญ่
  11. Teenager – Way ruun – วัยรุ่น
  12. Child – Dek – เด็ก (Girl Dek Phu Ying) (Boy Dek Phu Chai)
  13. Baby – Taarok – ทารก
  14. People – Khon – คน

Notes: Male speakers use Phom (“I”), and female speakers use “chun” or more formally “deechun”. Male speakers use “khrup” at the end of a sentence, and female speakers use “ka”

