Learning Thai With Jen – How to Refer to Yourself and Others

How to refer to yourself and others

You – Khun – คุณ Me/I – Chun (female) – ฉัน / Phom (male) ผม Him/he – Khao phu chai – เขาผู้ชาย Her/she – Khao phu ying เขาผู้หญิง We/us – Rao – เรา They – Phuak khao – พวกเขา Man – Phu chai ผู้ชาย Woman – Phu ying – ผู้หญิง Old person – Phu sung ayu – ผู้สูงอายุ Adult – Phu yai – ผู้ใหญ่ Teenager – Way ruun – วัยรุ่น Child – Dek – เด็ก (Girl Dek Phu Ying) (Boy Dek Phu Chai) Baby – Taarok – ทารก People – Khon – คน

Notes: Male speakers use Phom (“I”), and female speakers use “chun” or more formally “deechun”. Male speakers use “khrup” at the end of a sentence, and female speakers use “ka”

All of Jen’s students say she is the best Thai teacher they have had because she is patient with them and teaches at their pace with no pressure to learn quickly.

Jen teaches at her home in Chiang Rai

She can be reached on 0814 726 644

