Learning Thai with Jen – Days of The Week & Months of The Year in Thai

If there’s one aspect of the Thai language you should learn, it’s days of the week. Why? Because knowing these 7 words is incredibly useful in everyday conversation.

Days of the week come up in all aspects of basic conversation, think; “What did you do on Saturday night”, “Let’s go out to eat on Monday”, “What day do you fly home”, or “I want to order a taxi to the airport on Sunday”…You get my drift.

The good news, days of the week in Thai are really easy to master. It won’t take you longer than 30 minutes to have sealed in your memory bank.

So with that in mind, while we’re learning days of the week, it would be silly not to jump in and start learning the months of the year in Thai too.

I won’t lie, this is more difficult, not just because there are 12 months in a year to remember, but because the words are fairly awkward to remember – I still find myself taking a few seconds during conversation to recall the right month. My advice is to start with your birthday month and those of your close family; it’s always easier learning by association.

Days of the Week

Monday: Wan jan – วัน จันทร์

Tuesday: Wan anghan – วัน อังคาร

Wednesday: Wan phuut – วัน พุธ

Thursday: Wan paruuhat sabodee ­– วัน พฤหัสบดี

Friday: Wan suk – วัน ศุกร์

Saturday: Wan sow – วัน เสาร์

Sunday: Wan aatit ­– วัน อาทิตย์

Months

January: Magarakhom – มกราคม

February: Goomphapaan – กุมภาพันธ์

March: Meenaakhom – มีนาคม

April:Maysaayon – เมษายน

May: Puutsaphaakhom – พฤษภาคม

June: Mithunaayon – มิถุนายน

July: Garakgadakhom – กรกฎาคม

August: Singhakhom – สิงหาคม

September: Ganyayon – กันยายน

October: Turaakhom – ตุลาคม

November: Puutsajigaayon – พฤศจิกายน

December: Thanwaakhom – ธันวาคม

Notes: Male speakers use Phom (“I”), and female speakers use “chun” or more formally “deechun”. Male speakers use “khrup” at the end of a sentence, and female speakers use “ka”

