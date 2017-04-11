Posted by Editor

Learning Thai with Jen – At the Immigration Office

At the Immigration Office

THÊE SǍM-NÁK-NGAN TRÙAT KON-KÁO-MEUANG

Hello, can I have your passport please?

SÀ-WÀT-DEE KRÁP/KÀ, KǍW PHÁT-SÀ-PÀWD DÛAI KRÁP/KÀ

Here is my passport.

NÊE PHÁT-SÀ-PÀWD KǍWNG PHǑM/CHǍN KRÁP/KÀ

How do I apply for a tourist visa?

KǍW WEE-ZÂA THÔNG-THÎAO THAM YÀNG-RAI KRÁP/KÁ

Please fill out this form.

CHÛAI GRÀWK BÀEP-FAWM NÉE DÛAI KRÁP/KÀ

What is your nationality?

KUN SǍN-CHÂAT ÀA-RAI KRÁP/KÁ

I am a Canadian.

PHǑM/CHǍN PEN KON-KAE-NA-DA KRÁP/KÀ

How much does a tourist visa cost?

KÂA THAM WEE-ZÂA THÔNG-THÎAO RA-KA THÂO-RÀI KRÁP/KÁ

A tourist visa costs 1,000 baht.

KÂA THAM WEE-ZÂA NÈUNG-PHAN BÀHT KRÁP/KÀ

Where is the tourist visa form?

BÀEP-FAWM KǍW WEE-ZÂA THÔNG-THÎAO YÒO-NǍI KRÁP/KÁ

The forms are located over there.

BÀEP-FAWM YÒO TRONG-NÁN KRÁP/KÀ

How long are you staying in Thailand?

JÀ YÒO MEUANG-THAI NAAN KÂE-NǍI KRÁP/KÁ

I am staying for one month.

PHǑM/CHǍN JÀ YÒO MEUANG-THAI NÈUNG DEUAN KRÁP/KÀ

How long can I stay in Thailand?

PHǑM/CHǍN JÀ YÒO MEUANG-THAI DÂI NAAN KÂE-NǍI KRÁP/KÁ

You can stay in Thailand for 60 days.

KUN SǍA-MÂAT YÒO MEUANG-THAI DÂI HÒK-SÌP WAN KRÁP/KÀ

What is the charge for overstaying?

THÂ YÒO GURN-GAM-NÒD TÂWNG JÀI KÂ-PRÀP THÂO-RÀI KRÁP/KÁ

The charge for overstaying is 500 baht per day.

KÂ-PRÀP SǍM-RÀP GAN- YÒO-GURN-GAM-NÒD KEU HA-RÓI BÀHT TÀW WAN KRÁP/KÀ

Where are you staying?

KUN PHÁK THÊE-NǍI KRÁP/KÁ

I am staying at a hotel.

PHǑM/CHǍN PHÁK THÊE RONG-RAM KRÁP/KÀ

Where is your next destination?

JÙT-MǍI-PLAI-TANG TÀW-PAI KǑNG KUN KEU THÊE-NǍI KRÁP/KÁ

My next destination is Cambodia.

JÙT-MǍI-PLAI-TANG TÀW-PAI KǑNG PHǑM/CHǍN KUE GAM-PHOO-CHA KRÁP/KÀ

Notes: Male speakers use Phom (“I”), and female speakers use “chun” or more formally “deechun”. Male speakers use “khrup” at the end of a sentence, and female speakers use “ka”.

