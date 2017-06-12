Posted by Editor

Learning Thai with Jen – 50 Thai Language Phrases For The Workplace

–

Even if the Thai people at your place of work speak good English, no doubt they communicate with each other in Thai a fair amount of the time.

It’s never nice being left out of the conversation and not understanding what’s being said around you, but then it’s on you as the foreigner to learn the language, period.

Moreover, learning some Thai language phrases for the workplace will go a long way towards helping you become part of the Thai social circle and make new friends.

Similarly, if you work from a shared office and co-working spaces like me, it’s invaluable to have an armoury of workplace-related phrases to make conversation and ask simple questions to staff regarding the printer, internet and pricing, and of course for general chit chat.

And so I’ve put together this useful list of common office-slash-workplace phrasing to help you speak Thai in a working environment.

–

General Office Phrases:

1. How long have you worked here? / คุณทำงานที่นี่นานเท่าไหร่แล้ว / Khun tam ngaan tee nee naan tao rai laew?

2. Do you like working here? / คุณชอบทำงานที่นี่ไหม / Khun chorp tam ngaan tee nee mai?

3. What time are you having lunch? / คุณทานอาหารกลางวันกี่โมง / Khun taan arharn klaangwan gee mong?

4. What time do you finish today? / วันนี้คุณเสร็จงานกี่โมง / Wannee khun srej ngaan gee mong?

5. When is your day off? / วันหยุดของคุณเมื่อไหร่ / Wan yuut kong khun mua rai?

6. I am going to Starbucks for lunch. / ฉันจะไปทานอาหารกลางวันที่ สตาร์บัค / Chan cha pai taan arharn klaangwan tee Starbuck

7. Would you like to come? / คุณต้องการมาไหม / Khun tdtong gaan maa mai?

8. How long does it take you to get to work? / คุณใช้เวลาไปทำงานนานเท่าไหร่ / Khun chai welaa pai tam ngaan naan tao rai?

9. The traffic was terrible today! / วันนี้การจรจรติดขัดมาก / Wannee gancharajorn tidkut maak

10. Do you take the train to work? / คุณนั่งรถไฟไปทำงานใช่ไหม / Khun nang rot fai pai tam ngaan chai mai?

Absence From Work:

11. How many days holiday do you get per year? / คุณมีวันหยุดประจำปีกี่วัน / Khun mee wan yuut pra chum pee gee wan?

12. She is on maternity leave / เธออยู่ในช่วงลาคลอด / Ther yuu nai choung laa klod

13. He is off sick today / วันนี้เขาลาป่วย / Wannee kao laa pouy

14. He is not coming in today / วันนี้ เขาไม่มา / Wannee kao mai maa

15. She is on holiday this week / สัปดาห์นี้เป็นในวันหยุดของเธอ / Sapdaa nee pen wan yuud kong ther

16. I’m afraid I’m not well and won’t be able to come in today / ขอโทษด้วยฉันรู้สึกไม่สบายและไม่อยากมาทำงานในวันนี้ / Kortod douy Chan ruu seuk mai sabai lae mai yaak maa tumngaan nai wannee

Dealing With Customers:

17. She is with a customer at the moment / ตอนนี้เธออยู่กับลูกค้า / Dtornnee ther yuu gub loogkaa

18. I’ll be with you in a moment / ฉันจะอยู่กับคุณประเดี๋ยว / Chan cha yoo kub khun pradiaw

19. Sorry to keep you waiting / ขอโทษที่ให้รอ / Kortod tee hai ror

20. How can I help you? / ฉันจะช่วยคุณได้อย่างไร / Chan cha chouy khun dai yaangrai

21. Do you need any help? / คุณต้องการความช่วยเหลือใด ๆ ไหม / Khun dong gaan kwaam chouy lua dai dai mai

22. Sorry, can you repeat that again please / ขออภัย, คุณกรุณาทำสิ่งนั้นซ้ำอีกครั้ง / Kor apai, khun karunaa tum sing nan sum eek krung

23. Please contact reception on the ground floor / กรุณาติดต่อรีเซฟชั่นที่ชั้นล่าง / Karunaa tid tor reception tee chan laang

24. The office is on the 5th floor. / สำนักงานอยู่บนชั้นที่ 5/ Sumnakngaan yuu chan tee 5

Around The Office:

25. He is in a meeting / เขากำลังอยู่ในที่ประชุม / Kao gamlang yuu nai tee prachoom

26. What time does the meeting start? / การประชุมจะเริ่มกี่โมง / karnprachoom cha riem gee mong

27. What time does the meeting finish? / การประชุมจะเสร็จกี่โมง / Karnprachoom cha srej gee mong

28. I won’t be able to attend the meeting / ฉันไม่สามารถเข้าร่วมประชุมได้ / Chan mai saamart kao roum prachoom dai

29. I will be free after lunch / ฉันจะว่างหลังอาหารกลางวัน / Chan cha waang lang arharn klaangwan

30. She is having a leaving party on Wednesday / เธอจะมีปาร์ตี้ในวันพุธ / Ther cha mee party nai wan poot

31. She has resigned / เธอได้ลาออกแล้ว / Ther dai laa ork laew

32. He got the sack (fired) / เขาถูกไล่ออก (ไล่ออก) / Kao took lai ork laew ( lai ork )

33. This invoice is overdue / ใบแจ้งหนี้นี้เป็นหนี้ที่ค้างชำระ / Bai jang hnie nee pen hnie tee kaang chumra

34. She has been promoted / เธอได้รับการเลื่อนตำแหน่ง / Ther dai rub karn luan tam ngaan

35. Here is my business card / นี่คือนามบัตรของฉัน / Nee kue naambut kong chan

36. Can I see the report? / ขอฉันดูรายงานได้หรือไม่ / Kor chan duu raingaan dai mai

37. Where is the photocopier? / เครื่องถ่ายเอกสารอยู่ที่ไหน / Kruang tai eakkasarn yuu tee nai

38. The photocopier is jammed / เครื่องถ่ายเอกสารขัดข้อง / kruang tai eakkasarn kad korng

39. Do you have a printer / คุณมีเครื่องพิมพ์ไหม / Khun mee kruangpilm mai

40. I’ve left the file on your desk / ฉันได้วางไฟล์ไว้บนโต๊ะทำงานของคุณ / Chan dai waang file wai bon dtoh tan ngaan kong khun

41. The office will be closed tomorrow / พรุ่งนี้สำนักงานจะปิด / Proongnie sumnakngaan cha pid

IT/Office Problems:

42 The internet is not working at the moment / อินเทอร์เน็ตไม่ทำงานชั่วขณะ / Internet mai tam ngaan choukana

43. There is a problem with my computer / มีปัญหากับคอมพิวเตอร์ของฉัน / Mee bpan haa gub computer kong chan

44. The system is down at the moment / ระบบไม่ทำงานชั่วขณะ / Rabob mai tam ngaan choukana

45. I didn’t get your email / ฉันไม่ได้รับอีเมลของคุณ / Chan mai dai rub email kong khun

46. Your email address is not working / ที่อยู่อีเมลของคุณไม่ถูกต้อง / Tee yuu email kong khun mai took dong

47. The printer isn’t working / เครื่องพิมพ์ไม่ทำงาน / Kruangpilm mai tam ngaan

48. The lift/elevator is out of order / ลิฟท์ / ลิฟท์ไม่ทำงาน / Lift / lift mai tam ngaan

49. The coffee machine is broken / เครื่องชงกาแฟเสีย / Kruang chong garfae sia

50. There is a water leak in the toilet/bathroom / มีน้ำรั่วในห้องน้ำ / ห้องอาบน้ำ / Mee nam ruwah hong nam / hong arbnam

–

Notes: Male speakers use Phom (“I”), and female speakers use “chun” or more formally “deechun”. Male speakers use “khrup” at the end of a sentence, and female speakers use “ka”

All of Jen’s students say she is the best Thai teacher they have had because she is patient with them and teaches at their pace with no pressure to learn quickly.

Jen teaches at her home in Chiang Rai

She can be reached on 0814 726 644

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments