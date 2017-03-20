Posted by Editor

Learning Thai with Jen – 25 Useful Thai Phrases For Beginners

Here are usefull words and phrases for “Thai for beginners” that will help travelers and people just starting to learn Thai.

(Always Remember males say Khrup after a sentance while females say Ka)

1. Hello – Sawadee khrup/ka

2. How are you? – Sa bai dee mai khrup/ka

3. Fine, thank you – Sa bai dee khrup/ka

4. Thank you – khop khun khrup/ka

5. Yes – Chai khrup/ka

6. No – Mai khrup/ka

7. Maybe – Aa ja khrup/ka

8. Never mind/it’s okay/no problem – Mai ben rai khrup/ka

9. I cannot speak Thai – Phom/chan puut passa Thai mai dai khrup/ka

10. Please speak slowly – Ga ru na phuut cha cha khrup/ka

11. I don’t understand – Phom/chan Mai kao jai khrup/ka

12. Where is the rest room? – Hong nam yoo tee nai khrup/ka?

13. How much does this cost? – Ra ka tao rai khrup/ka?

14. Can you give me a discount please?– Ga ru na lot ra ka hai noi khrup/ka?

15. What is this? – Nee ku arai khrup/ka

16. That’s expensive! – Paeng mak khrup/ka!

17. Can I have the bill please – Cor gep dang khrup/ka

18. Goodbye! – La gorn khrup/ka

(when you won’t see someone for a while. If it’s a general goodbye, you can say “bye bye”.

19. Good luck! – Khor hai khun chock dee khrup/ka

(You can shorten this to “Chock dee”)

20. Sorry/excuse me – Khor thoad khrup/ka

21. I need a doctor – Phom dong gaan hai mor maa raak sa khrup/ka

22. Wait a moment please – Ror sak cruu khrup/ka

23. I will come back in 5 minutes – Phom ja glap maa pai nai haa natie khrup/ka



24. Do you like football? – Khun chorp footborn mai khrup/ka?

25. Which team do you support? – Khun chorp fai nai khrup/ka

