Learning Thai with Jen – 15 Thai Love Phrases

Can I have your telephone number? – Cor ber tho-ra-sap kong khun dai mai khrup/ka?

(“Cor” goes down in tone. The “ra” in “tho-ra-sap” goes up in tone and the “sap” goes down in tone. “Dai” goes up in tone and “mai” goes down in tone).

Can I call you? – Phom thor haa khun dai mai khrap/ka?

(use Chan with a downwards tone if you are a woman. “Haa” goes down in tone, “dai” up in tone and “mai” down in tone).

Let’s go to eat together – bpai taan khao duai gan na khrub/ka.

(“bpai” sounds more like “by”/”buy”. “Khaao” sounds more like “cow” and goes up in tone. “Duai” goes up in tone. and “na” goes up in tone).

Take care of yourself – Duu lae duaeng duai na khrup/ka.

(This is a little more difficult. “Duulae” sounds more like “dulair”. “Duai” goes up in tone, as does “na”).

You are beautiful – Khun suuway jang loei khrup/ka.

(“Suuway” has a downward tone”.)

You are handsome – Khun law ka.

(“Law” has a downward tone and is pronounced more like “lor” rather than “law”).

You have beautiful eyes – Daa khun suuway mak khrup/ka.

“Daa” uses the Thai letter ‘Dtor dow’, which is a mix of the letter ‘T’ and ‘D’. However, when writing in phonetic form we tend to use ‘D’ because it’s a closer translation. Therefore you may also see “Daa” written as “Taa”.

You have a beautiful/wonderful smile – Khun yim suuway khrup/ka.

(“Yim” goes upwards in tone, “suuway” goes downwards in tone).

I miss you – Khit thueng khun khrup/ka.

(“Khit” is pronnounced more like “kit”, and has a downward tone).

You are cute – Khun naa rak khrup/ka.

(“Naa” goes upward in tone, as does “rak”).

You look sexy – Khun duu seksee khrup/ka.

(“Duu” has a downward tone. “Seksee” sounds just like “sexy” but with the syllables sustained longer and an upward tone).

I really like you – Phom chorp khun mak mak khrup/ka

(“Haa” goes downwards in tone, “dai” upwards and “mai” downwards. If you are female replace “Phom” with “Chan”).

I love you – Phom rak khun khrup (male).

(“Phom” goes downwards in tone, as does “rak”).

I love you – Chan rak khun (female).

(“Chan” goes downwards in tone, as does “rak”).

You are special – Khun ben con pised khrup/ka

(“Pised” is pronounced “piss-ed”)

I want to be with you forever – Phom dong gang yuu gap khun da lort bpai khrup/ka

Notes: Male speakers use Phom (“I”), and female speakers use “chun” or more formally “deechun”. Male speakers use “khrup” at the end of a sentence, and female speakers use “ka”

