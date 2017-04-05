Posted by Editor

Law Prohibiting Riding in the Back of Pickups Postponed till After Songkran Festival

–

CHIANG RAI – Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has postponed the new regulations prohibiting passengers from riding in the cargo bed of pickup trucks and in the rear of extended pickups, until after Songkran, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Assistant Police Commissioner General, Pol Lt Gen Wittaya Prayongpan, told The Nation that the postponement was to minimise the impact on the public.

Police and related agencies will spend 15 days explaining the bans and the rules will be enforced and fines will be handed out after Songkran.

The new rule, which was to be officially enforced on Wednesday, was heavily criticised. It authorised police to impose fines ranging from Bt100 to Bt500 on violators.

For now, warnings are being given to those not wearing seatbelts and riding on the back of pickup trucks

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments