Largest Thai Flag Ever Made to Fly in Chiang Saen, Chiang Rai

PHITSANULOK – The largest Thai flag ever made was unfurled on the football pitch at Phitsanulok University on Thursday morning to commemorate the national ensign’s 100th anniversary.

Phitsanulok Deputy Governor Thatchai Sisuwan and Third Army Region commander Lt-Gen Vichak Siribansop led state officials and other proud citizens in singing the national anthem at 8am to celebrate the historic milestone.

They then presided at a ceremony in which the Rakthongchatthai 189 Foundation formally presented the 40-by-60-metre flag.

The flag weighs 600 kilograms and required 300 people to open it fully.

The flag will fly from a 189-metre-tall pole in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Saen district, becoming a new landmark signifying national unity.

