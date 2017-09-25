Monday, September 25th, 2017 | Posted by

Lanna Wellness Campaign Launched to Promote Chiang Rai’s Hot Springs

Chiang Rai Rajabhat University has performed a study, detailing health benefits of the 12 local hot springs

CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai province launched a Lanna Wellness tourism campaign over the weekend, promoting local hot springs.

Hotel and spa representatives attended the tourism event at Central Plaza, which featured a seminar on transforming Chiang Rai into a health and wellness destination.

Speaking at the event, Pranpreeya Polyiam of the Provincial Tourism and Sports Office said tourists and local residents travel to the hot springs for relaxation, as well as health and wellness. She revealed that a research team from Chiang Rai Rajabhat University has performed a study, detailing health benefits of the 12 local hot springs.

To set Chiang Rai apart from other northern provinces, waters from the hot springs will be delivered to nearby hotels. Hot spring-based beauty and spa products and services will be developed and sold through the province’s hotels and spas to promote the popularity of local hot springs.

By Nuppol Suvansombut

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=49000

Posted by on Sep 25 2017. Filed under Health. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen