Lanna Wellness Campaign Launched to Promote Chiang Rai’s Hot Springs

CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai province launched a Lanna Wellness tourism campaign over the weekend, promoting local hot springs.

Hotel and spa representatives attended the tourism event at Central Plaza, which featured a seminar on transforming Chiang Rai into a health and wellness destination.



Speaking at the event, Pranpreeya Polyiam of the Provincial Tourism and Sports Office said tourists and local residents travel to the hot springs for relaxation, as well as health and wellness. She revealed that a research team from Chiang Rai Rajabhat University has performed a study, detailing health benefits of the 12 local hot springs.

To set Chiang Rai apart from other northern provinces, waters from the hot springs will be delivered to nearby hotels. Hot spring-based beauty and spa products and services will be developed and sold through the province’s hotels and spas to promote the popularity of local hot springs.

By Nuppol Suvansombut

