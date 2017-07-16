Posted by Editor

Krabi Mass Murder Happend Over Land Dispute, Suspects Now Arrested

KRABI – National police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda has told Thai Media that Police have arrested all suspects in the killings of village headman Worayut Sanglang and his family members in tambon Ban Klang of Krabi’s Ao Luek district on July 10th.

The motive of the mass murder of a village headman and his seven household members this week was a conflict over land sales, police chief Chakthip Chaijinda said on Sunday.

He said at the briefing Bang Fud the main suspects and 6 others were at the scene and a few more were involved but not at the house. All of them were civilians.

The suspects were taken to the camp of 15th Infantry Battalion in Krabi’s Khlong Thom district for questioning.

Worayut and the main suspect, referred to at a briefing on Sunday as Bang Fud, were parties to lawsuits involving the sale of a number of plots.

At 00.30am on Tuesday, Bang Fud and 6 other men dressed in camouflage suits raided the house of Worayut Sanglang, 46, a village chief of Ban Khao Ngam in Ao Luek district, Krabi province.

They allegedly held Worayut and 10 of his family members hostage before Bang Fud, allegedly killed them execution-style using Worayut’s own.38 revolver.

Eight were executed, including Worayut and three girls, and three were injured. A three-month-old baby in the house was spared because he was asleep.

