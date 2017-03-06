Posted by Editor

Koh Tao Police Say Missing Russian Tourist May Have Suffered from Mental Health Issues

SURAT THANI – Police have expanded their search for Russian National, Valentina Novozhyonova, 23, who went missing on Koh Tao more than two weeks ago after discovering that she was a free-diving enthusiast and possibly suffered from a mental health issues.

Koh Tao police reported Sunday that they had learned from a Russian man (identified only as Alexander) that he had met Valentina on Koh Tao as they both shared an interest in free diving.

The information corresponded with police finding that her weight belt, fins, goggles and a towel were not in her room. Police, volunteers and local leaders went to possible free diving locations of Koh Tao to try to find the blue towel as they believed that the woman might have left it where she was diving.

Pol Lt Col Napha Senathip, deputy chief of the Koh Tao police station, said on Sunday that the mobile phone of Ms Novozhyonova showed that she used Line App to seek advice from a psychiatrist.

Form reading the text communication, the psychiatrist had advised her to seek help quickly.

Police also found medication in her bag and asked a medical authority to identify it.

Gen Apichart Boonsriroj told the Bangkok Post police, locals, tourists and volunteers have looked for traces of the woman near, dive sites and marine areas and contacted 11 free diving firms and ferry services but had not uncovered any clues to her whereabouts.

Pol Maj Gen Apichart said police have scanned over CCTV camera footage, especially from Feb 15th and have yet to see her in any footage thus far, so we cannot confirm whether she is dead or alive.

Saying we cannot conclude the cause of her disappearance until we have further clues.

By Supapong Chaolan- Bangkok Post

