Karaoke Bar Girl Murder Suspect “Preaw” Leads Thai Police Through Crime Scene

KHON KAEN – The three female suspects, including accused killer Preeyanuch “Preaw” Nongwangchai, on Monday led police through a re-enactment of the murder and disposal of the body of karaoke bar worker Warisara Klinjui.

Ms Preeyanuch, 24, and two accused colluders – Kawinta “Earn” Ratchada, 25, and Apiwan “Jae” Satayabundit, 28 – were taken to eight spots linked to the grisly murder on May 23.

These included the store where they bought a saw, a resort where 22-year-old Warisara was cut up and bagged, and the field where her dismembered body was then buried.

Two companies of police also escorted the trio to an intersection on Nadi road where they picked up Warisara in a car and later drove her to the resort.

The murder occurred in the car, where Ms Preeyanuch allegedly mortally assaulted Warisara, Provincial Police Region 4 deputy chief Chaoroenwit Siwanit said on Monday.

“When the suspects realised the victim was dead, they bought the equipment [to dispose of the body] and drove to the resort,” he said.

Investigators have implicated and arrested a total of five suspects in the case. The other two are Wasin Namprom, 25, and his girlfriend Jidarat Promkhun, 21.

Warisara’s dismembered body, stuffed in plastic bags in two plastic containers, was disinterred from a shallow grave on land owned by Ms Preeyanuch in Khon Kaen’s Khao Suan Kwang district on May 25.

Ms Preeyanuch and her two companions crossed the border to the Myanmar town of Tachilek, opposite Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, the same day.

A wall of police kept hundreds of angry villagers at bay during the re-enactment at the grave site.

One woman said she just wanted to see with her own eyes the “beautiful face, but cruel mind”.

Police said on Sunday the three women, arrested by Myanmar authorities on Saturday night and handed over to Thailand, admitted to the charges of premeditated murder and concealing a body.

National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda said the killing arose from a personal conflict. Warisara had given information to police that led the arrest and imprisonment of Ms Preeyanuch’s husband on a drugs charge. The victim had also allegedly owed Ms Preeyanuch 40,000 baht for over a year.

The three women were to appear in court on Monday afternoon, when police would ask to detain them for the first 12-day period to allow further investigation. Police would oppose bail, deputy police chief Pol Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakhan said.

Relatives of Ms Preeyanuch have asked that she not be sentenced to death, but be allowed to live.

Warisara’s grieving grandmother Thonglom Klinjui posed them a question in return.

They had asked for life, she said. “So I’d like to ask them back, how can I ask for the life of Nong Aem?” she said, using her murdered granddaughter’s nickname.

The 67-year-old grandmother asked Ms Preeyanuch’s relatives to also see the case from the point of view of the young victim’s relatives.

By Jakraphan Natanri – Bangkok Post

