Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport Gets Strict With K-Pop Fans

BANGKOK – Airports of Thailand (AoT) at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok have implemented stricter measures to prevent K-pop fans from disturbing air travellers.

Concerned Airports of Thailand authorities at the airport held a meeting and issued measures to designate special areas for K-Pop fans, who will not allow to make noise or obstruct other passengers.

K-Pop fans at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport will now face hefty fines or imprisonment.

The measures were issued after a number of fans on June 23 flocked to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand to give a K-pop boy band a sendoff and made loud noise and disrupted passengers.

Some of them tried to enter restricted areas at the Airport to get a glimpse of the Band.

Airport passengers at Thailand’s main airport faced huge problems and could not check-in at the airport counters due to the overwhelming numbers of K-Pop fans that gathered to for a last glimpse of their heroes.

By Geoff Thomas

Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport Chaos