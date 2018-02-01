Posted by Editor

Junta Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam Green-lights Seizure of Yingluck Shinawatra’s Assets

–

CHIANG MAI – Junta Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said yesterday (Jan 31) that the Ministry of Finance can now begin to seize the assets of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra after the Administrative Court allowed state authorities to go ahead with the seizure,

Mr Wissanu said the Administrative Court had rejected Yingluck’s request for an injunction against the administrative order to seize her assets to pay 35 billion baht compensation for damages stemming from her government’s rice-pledging scheme.

The court’s order would now enable confiscation of the former premier’s assets by concerned agencies, he said, adding that the Finance Ministry will locate the assets while the Department of Legal Execution is authorised to make the seizure.

However, he said that in case that the assets could not be located or could not be seized yet, or being secretly transferred, authorities have up to 10 years to do the job as statute of limitation for the case is 10 years.

Meanwhile, Yingluck’s lawyer Noppadol Laothong said although the injunction request was rejected, the court would continue to consider his client’s petition to revoke the assets seizure order.

He said since July last year, the Legal Execution Department, which is under the Justice Ministry, had started seizing more than 30 properties of the ex-premier, including about 10 land plots in Bangkok and provinces, her mansion in Bangkok’s Bung Kum district worth about 110 million baht, and condominium suites.

Around 13 bank accounts with total deposits of over 1 million baht had been frozen, according to the lawyer.

Source: Thai PBS

