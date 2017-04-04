Jealous Husband Arrested for Setting his Wife on Fire in Nonthaburi, Thailand

NONTHABURI – A 26 year-old Thai man was arrested in Nonthaburi on Tuesday for allegedly setting fire to his estranged wife after she refused to reconcile with him, police said.

Mr. Sompote Sritawan, 26, was arrested at his house in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district at 6am.

He was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Nonthaburi provincial court on Monday on charges of attempted murder.

He was accused of pouring petrol over Warinya Chan-on, 25, and setting her on fire at 5pm on Sunday. She was severely burned and has been admitted to Kasemrat Ratanathibet Hospital.

Sompote told police that he had been living separately from his wife for months following repeated quarrels over the death of their youngest son, who was killed in a car accident.

Sompote said he had been unsuccessfully trying to mend his ties with Warinya. On Sunday, he spotted her riding on the motorcycle of her male office colleague and he became angry and jealous and attacked her.

The Nation