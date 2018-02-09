Friday, February 9th, 2018 | Posted by

Japanese Man Arrested in Bangkok for Possessing Kiddie Porn

Police investigators raided the apartment of Tomohiro Ogawa on Sukhumvit Soi 31 yesterday and found a large number of photos of the boys aged 13-14

BANGKOK – A 43-year-old Japanese man was arrested Thursday in Bangkok on suspicion of possessing child pornography, Immigration Bureau deputy chief Pol Maj Gen Itthiphon Itthisanronnachai said.

Investigators said images and videos of boys were found on electronic devices at the apartment of Tomohiro Ogawa, who works at a real estate company in the Thai capital. He is suspected of sharing them over the internet with friends.

The police also suspect him of exchanging images with members of a child pornography ring in Japan that was busted by Kanagawa Prefectural Police last year.

Ogawa did not respond to questioning by the police, who are also investigating whether he was involved in the photography of underage boys in Thailand.

The suspect denied any wrongdoing but police have enough evidence to implicate him, Pol Maj Gen Itthiphon said.

 

