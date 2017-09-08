Posted by Editor

Japanese Man Arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport for Trying to Export Protected Animals

BANGKOK – A Japanese man has been arrested for trying to smuggle six protected wild animals – two fennec foxes and four jerboas – through customs at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday night.

Kazunori Shirafuji, 53, was held in police custody at the airport on Friday, the fennec foxes and jerboas were seized.

He has been charged with trying to smuggle protected animals out of the country in violation of the Customs Act and the Wildlife Protection Act.

The arrest came after customs officials received information that somene would attempt to smuggle wildlife on board a Thai Airways flight to Japan. They waited at the airport and detained him about 10pm.

A search of his luggage revealed the six small animals.

The suspect was handed over to police at the airport for legal action and the animals were put in the care of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Source: Bangkok Post

