Italy Police Nab Last Refugee Suspect in Beach Gang Rape of Tourist

Italian police escort a teenager, at center with his head covered, in the police headquarters in Rimini, Italy Saturday Sept. 2, 2017

 

ROME – Police in Italy say they’ve arrested a Congolese refugee as the fourth suspect in gang rapes at a beach resort.

Rimini police chief Maurizio Improta says the man was caught Sunday morning on a train about to leave a nearby town. On Saturday, the other three suspects, all minors, including two Moroccan teenage brothers, were detained in the rape of a Polish tourist, the savage beating of her companion and the rape of a Peruvian woman shortly after the first attack.

Italian Scientific Police investigate the site where a couple of Polish tourists were attacked by four men, in Miramare in Rimini.

Improta said the brothers turned themselves in after surveillance camera video showing the suspects was made public. The third suspect, from Nigeria, was detained Saturday night near Rimini.

Sky TG24 TV said the Congolese man arrived in Italy as a rescued migrant in 2015.

Meanwhile, Poland’s prosecutors have opened an investigation into the suspected gang rape of the Polish tourist and the savage beating of her companion on Italy’s popular Rimini beach.

A spokeswoman for Warsaw prosecutors, Magdalena Sowa, said Monday that a prosecutor and police experts are to travel to Rimini on Tuesday. They are expected to assist Italian investigators and gather evidence for Poland’s own probe into the attack that took place early Saturday on a secluded stretch of beach in the Adriatic town on Italy’s eastern coast.

Justice Minister and Prosecutor General, Zbigniew Ziobro, ordered the Polish investigation, calling the attack a “horrible crime” on the couple, whom he said was married.

 

The Associated Press

