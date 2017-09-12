Posted by Editor

Interpol Posts Red Notice for Arrest of Red Bull Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya

–

BANGKOK – Interpol has published a Red Notice for the arrest of Red Bull scion Vorayuth Yoovidhya, a suspect in a hit-and-run case, at the request of the Royal Thai Police’s Foreign Affairs Division.

Vorayuth’s Red Notice contains details on the name, date of birth, place of birth, and physical description of the suspect.

It also says Vorayuth is wanted in Thailand on the following charges: Reckless driving causing the death of another person; reckless driving causing damages to another person; did not stop to aid the injured person and did not report to the officials; driving under the influence of alcohol causing the death of another person; and, driving more than the allowed speed limit.

The Associated Press earlier reported that Vorayuth was last seen at a hotel in Taipei, Taiwan, after travelling from Singapore.

Vorayuth has evaded justice over the hit-and-run case in which a policeman was killed in 2012.

Interpol notices are international requests for cooperation or alerts allowing police in member countries to share critical crime-related information.

Notices are published by Interpol’s General Secretariat at the request of national police in a member country.

In the case of Red Notices, the persons concerned are wanted by national jurisdictions for prosecution or to serve a sentence based on an arrest warrant or court decision. Interpol’s role is to assist the national police forces in identifying and locating these persons with a view to their arrest and extradition or similar lawful action.

Interpol Red Notices

To seek the location and arrest of wanted persons with a view to extradition or similar lawful action.

Source: Thai PBS

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments