Inter-Provincial Bus Rams into Feed Truck, Killing one, Injuring 6 in Tak Province

Rescue workers try to retrieve the dead and injured from the wreckage of a Bangkok-Lampang bus.

TAK – A bus employee was killed and six others hurt, one seriously, when an interprovincial bus heading to Lampang rear-ended  a10-wheel truck loaded with animal feed in Tak Province.

Pol Lt Col Surat Nitjasin, investigation chief at the Sam Ngao police station said the accident occured at approximatley 4am.

The force of the crash killed bus employee Charan Torchim, 21, instantly and his body was torn apart. The six people injured included four passengers, the bus driver and a female bus attendant.

The crash also caused the truck to overturn, scattering sacks of animal feed across the road.

Pol Lt Col Surat Nitjasin, said poilce believe the bus driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel.

