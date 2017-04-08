Posted by Editor

Inter-provincial Bus Crashes in Trat, Thailand, Killing 3 Passengers and Injuring 20 More..

–

TRAT – An interprovincial bus travelling from Bangkok to Trat province crashed into to light pole on Sukhumvit road in Khao Saming district of Trat province, killing three passengers and injuring 20 others.

The incident happened before dawn Saturday on the highway in front of Khao Samingwithayakom school in Trat province, Thai PBS reported.

As the bus arrived near a curve which is a slope and in front of Khao Samingwithayakom school, it smashed into a light pole, overturned and fell into the ditch.

–

Two male and one female passengers died as they were trapped in the overturned bus, the driver and 20 others were injured, 10 in serious condition, including one foreign tourist.

They were admitted to Khao Saming, Trat and Bangkok hospitals in Trat province.

Police in Khao Saming district said initial investigation revealed that the driver might have dosed off behind the wheel as the passengers said the bus swaying left and right before smashing into the light pole in the middle of the one-way lane.

The driver, Khampee Manee-orn, was booked for reckless driving causing death to others.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments