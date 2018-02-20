Posted by Editor

Inter-Provincial Bus Crashes in Northeastern Thailand, Killing Driver and Injuring 8 Passengers

LOEI – The driver was killed and eight passengers hurt when an inter-provincial bus hit a barrier at the side of a bridge, veered off the road and overturned in Northeastern Thailand on Tuesday morning.

The fatal crash occurred at around 6.30am when the the Khon Kaen-Loei bus was descending a steep stretch of Highway in Phu Phaman national park.

Chanont Chatwongthong, head of Loei-based Sawang Khiritham rescue foundation told the Bangkok Post that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the bus to hit the barrier at Pha Nok Khao bridge.

The bus skidded off the road and overturned Chanont Chatwongthong said.

The force of the crash killed the driver and injured eight passengers, one man and seven women. Rescue workers rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. The driver was later identified as Boonmee Umpha, of Loei.

Police were investigating the crash.

