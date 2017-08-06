Posted by Editor

Indian National Arrested in Pattaya for Using Counterfeit US $100 Dollar Notes

–

PATTAYA – Pattaya police officers on Sunday morning arrested an Indian national with counterfeit US dollar notes at a money exchange booth.

Marinee Dee-ubon, 30, an attendant at the booth, called police, who rushed to the scene and arrested him.

Ms Marinee said that at about 2am the man came to the booth – on Soi 7 off Pattaya Sai 2 road in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district – with 1,200 US dollars, asking to exchange them for Thai baht. After spotting that the $100 notes were fake, she quietly called police.

While waiting for the police to arrive, she kept talking to the man to keep him at the booth.

The man, an Indian national identified as Gauray Singh, 30, was still there when police arrived to arrest him.

By Chaiyot Pupattanapong

The Bangkok Post

