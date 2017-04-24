Immigration Chief Inspects Chiang Rai’s Border Check Points

CHIANG RAI – The Immigration Bureau has organized a meeting in Chiang Rai to invite different bodies to discuss security measures in response to a large increase in border crossings in the past year.

The meeting was held in Chiang Khong district to allow immigration officers to view at first hand activities in the border area. The participants consisted of the Immigration Bureau’s Chief, Pol Lt Gen Natthorn Prosunthorn and representatives of security, transport and business agencies of the northernmost province.

During the talks, Pol Lt Gen Natthorn mentioned the Immigration Bureau’s plan to use modern technology in its surveillance of tourists and asked immigration officers to step up their watch on foreign visitors, especially those from China.

In 2016, the districts of Mae Sai, Chiang Khong and Chiang Saen were among the areas with the highest border crossings. The number of foreigners entering the country via the three districts skyrocketed to 8.4 million last year. Illegal border crossings jumped accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Department of Land Transport and the private sector have held special lectures on the development of the Special Economic Zones to facilitate collaboration with the Immigration Bureau. Pol Lt Gen Natthorn then traveled by boat to the fourth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge to survey the route frequently used by illegal border crossers and to observe the workings of the check point there.