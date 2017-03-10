Human Remains Found by Team Searching for Missing Russian Tourist on Koh Tao

SURAT THANI – Marine Police chief Pol Maj Gen Kritthapol Yisakhon has reported to Thai media that a team searching for a missing Russian woman on Koh Tao in Surat Thani found human remains at rocks under the sea.

He said the search team divers found the remains at a dangerous spot where there is a strong whirlpool and strong current. The remains were found about seven or metres under the sea and the bones were described to be rather new.

Gen Kritthapol said the remains were sent for DNA test at the Scientific Crime Detection office in Songkhla to compare with a DNA sample supplied by her mother, who arrived from Russia the other day.

The team also found a green t-shirt and snorkeling goggles about 400 metres from the beach of Ao Chalok Ban Kao where the resort the woman stayed is located. They were found about four to five metres under the water.

23 year-old Vanentina Novozhenova disappeared three weeks ago from a Koh Tao hotel the day she was supposed to check out after a week-long stay.

Meanwhile, In Pattaya a 26 year-old Russian woman has been found dead after falling from the 27th floor of her luxury apartment at view talay 8 in Pattaya.

Two days after the tragic accident, details about the sudden death of Miss Olga Sikach, a 26-year-old Russian from Moscow, remain sparse. “We are still in the process of gathering information,” Oleg Ojo, a Russian DJ close to Ms Sikach told Farang Deaths.

On Saturday, March 4, the two joined a group of friends going to Koh Phai, an island about 20 kilometres from the beach, to look for routes suitable for tourists, the statement said. Back on the mainland, she and Mr Ojo went to the Beachspot DJ Lounge on Pattaya’s Beach Rd to work on her DJ set.

According to Mr Ojo’s statement about the circumstances , Ms Sikach left at around 01:30 early Sunday morning and went back to her apartment at the View Talay 8 Condominium in Bang Lamung district. Ms Sikach lived on the 27th floor of the 30-storey building.