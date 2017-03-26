Sunday, March 26th, 2017 | Posted by

Hong Kong Man Falls to His Death at Pattaya Shopping Mall

Kwok Siu Chung, 52, lying face down on the ground floor of the shopping mall

PATTAYA – A 52 yer-old man on holiday from Hong Kong has died after falling from the 5th floor of Mike Shopping Mall on Pattaya Beach Road on Saturday night, Pattaya city police said.

Police and rescuers summoned to Mike shopping plazza at about 7pm, where they found Kwok Siu Chung, 52, lying face down on the ground floor of the shopping mall. He was seriously injured.

Rescuers gave him first-aid treatment before rushing him to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Pattaya police said they were investigating the cause of  Mr. Chung’s fall.

