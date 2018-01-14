Posted by Editor

Hmong Man and Teen Arrested with Over 3 Million Meth Pills in at Mae Chan District Checkpoint

CHIANG RAI – Police arrested two ethnic-Hmong men late on Friday night while they were allegedly trying to smuggle 3.24 million methamphetamine pills from the Myanmar – Chiang Rai border into Muang district.

The two were arrested at 12.10am on Saturday at a road checkpoint in Mae Chan district while they were driving a pickup truck.

One of the suspects was identified as 21 year-old Ekkaraj Kesornkatika, the was a 17-year-old boy who couldn’t be identified as he is being treated as a minor.

Both are accused of smuggling the 3.24 million methamphetamine pills from a Hmong trafficking ring in Chiang Rai’s Wiang Kaen district.

