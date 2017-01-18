Posted by Editor

HIV- Positive Czech National Zdenek Pfeifer Captured in Phuket, Thailand

PHUKET – Czech National Zdenek Pfeifer, 52 who is believed to be HIV-infected and to have spread the disease to partners in Thailand was apprehended in Phuket’s Thalang district on Tuesday evening after a nationwide manhunt.

Pfeifer is wanted under a red notice by Interpol in the Czech Republic for sexual offences with minors, including intentional passing on his HIV infection.

The Royal Thai Police Office recently issued an urgent order asking Northern Thailand’s Provincial Police Region 5 to track down Pfeifer as he was reported to have passed the HIV infection on to several male and female partners in Chiang Mai and nearby provinces.

Khaosod newspaper reported early Wednesday they had picked up the suspect while on routine patrol in Phuket.

Police said that while checking the parking lot of the Tesco Lotus department store in Phuket town, a man resembling Mr Pfeifer’s description rode a motorcycle into the area.

A policeman conducted a search and found the man inside the store.

The Police officer said he lost site of the suspect after he had to “urgently use the restroom”, saying the suspect fled when he was inside.

Phuket Police tracked Pfeifer down at his rented room at Sila Apartment in Soi Bang Tao 3, where his motorbike was parked outside.

Pfeifer was taken into custody, then taken to the Phuket Immigration Office detention center.

Police in Thailand believe Pfeifer may have infected up to 10 people in the kingdom in his three years living here as a fugitive.

