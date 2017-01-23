Posted by Editor

HIV Positive Czech Fugitive Deported from Thailand to Czech Republic

BANGKOK – Pol Lt-General Nattorn Prohsunthorn, the chief of the Thailand’s Immigration Bureau, said Monday that suspected Czech fugitive will be deported back to his home country where he is wanted for allegedly committing sexual crimes with children.

Gen. Nattorn said Czech authorities will provide five policemen to escort him during his flight back to the Czech Republic.

Zdenek Pfeifer, 49, was arrested in Phuket last week in response to the request from Interpol and Czech authorities.

The Interpol notice reports Pfeifer was informed in 2013 that he was HIV positive, but that he went on to have unprotected sex with many men in the Czech Republic over the next two years before fleeing to Thailand.

“At least in one case he infected his sexual partner,” the notice said. “One of the men was a minor and the wanted person paid him money for sexual intercourse with him and recorded the intercourse [to make a pornographic video].”

Despite Thai Media claims that he infected up to 10 people in northern Thailand, Gen. Nattorn, told reporters that there was currently no complaint filed that Pfeiffer had knowingly infected anyone with HIV in Thailand.

