Posted by Editor

Heavy Rains Trigger Another Landslide in Chiang Saen

–

CHIANG SAEN – Officials from Tambon Wieng Saen Municipality are cleaning up after another landslide happened overnight at Chiang Saen’s Golden Triangle viewpoint.

Overnight rains triggered the mountain banks to give way, causing debris to come crashing down, destroying two souvenir shops. Officials said that since the shops in the Chieng Saen district had not yet opened on Friday morning, there were no injuries from the landslide.

This is the second time in one month landslides have been triggered by heavy rains at the Golden Triangle Viewpoint. On August 11th, mountain soil, trees and brush buried three shops, blocked the entrances to about 10 more and knocked over four utility poles at the viewpoint.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments