Posted by Editor

Heavy Rains Cause Landslide in Mae Fah Luang District of Chiang Rai

–

CHIANG RAI – Heavy monsoon rains swept away a house and forced neighbouring homes to be evacuated as a precaution in Ban Pha Deua, Tambon Mae Salong Nai, Mae Fah Luang district of Chiang Rai.

No one was injured when Feilin Sae-tern’s wood-and-concrete house collapsed in the daytime landslide on Thursday. All four family memebers of the home escaped without injury.

Monsoon rains continued to fall on Friday, widening the slide area, eroding 30 metres of roadway and threatening two other homes, whose occupants were evacuated.

The area has been declared an emergency disaster zone. Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn has assigned relevant agencies to rush relief supplies to the affected zone and gave financial aid of 65,000 baht.

Meanwhile, water flowing under the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Chiang Rai province has risen to 3.8 meters, near the foot of the bridge and only 20 centimeters away from overflowing into a nearby market. Locals and vendors have begun preparing to cope with the high waters, setting up sand bag barriers around the market.

The level of the Mekong River in Nong Khai province has also continued to climb and it is now 8.64 meters high. Low level flooding is already occurring with planks having to be put down to allow citizens to board docked boats.

In Mae Hong Son, a flash flood has swamped the road leading to a temple in Huai Pha subdistrict. A one-kilometer section of the road is under deep water. Around 30 temple-goers were stranded. The 17th Infantry Regiment subsequently sent military trucks to collect them.

By Natthawat Laping

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments