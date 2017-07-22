Posted by Editor

Heavy Rains Cause Landslide in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai District, Phra That Doi Tung

CHIANG RAI – Heavy rains from tropical storm Talas have caused a landslide onto a road to Phra That Doi Tung in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district yesterday afternoon, prompting officials to close the two-lane road until Monday.

People wishing to access the temple this weekend have to walk two kilometres.

Meanwhile in Neighbouring Nan Province, some 2,000 residents in three villages have been affected by a route closure due to the severely damaged bridge at Ban Nam Tuang in Tambon Nam Pang of Mae Jarim district, said provincial governor Paisal Wimonrat.

