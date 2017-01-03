Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 | Posted by

Heavy Rain and Thundershowers Predicted for Chiang Rai as New Years Holidaymakers Return Home

CHIANG RAI The Meteorological Department has forecast that the northern region will experience strong winds and heavy rains, particularly in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae and Nan provinces.

Chiang Rai Province is expected to experience thundershowers as the westerly trough from Myanmar is now moving across the region.

The temperatures in the North are also expected to drop further due to the high-pressure system, Provincial authorities have encouraged the people to stay vigilant and keep themselves warm.

Meanwhile, More than 30 additional bus services have been added to accommodate a large number of holidaymakers in Chiang Rai as they began to make their trips back to their hometowns.

Bus tickets for people leaving Chiang Rai have been fully booked until January 9th at Chiang Rai Bus Terminal 2. People are now returning to their hometowns as businesses will resume on Wednesday.

