Posted by Editor

Heavy Monsoon Rains Causes Kok River to Overflow in Chiang Rai

–

CHIANG RAI – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has coordinated with 43 provinces to prepare for heavy rains as tropical storm Sonca lesssens in intensity to a depression and moves across the north of the Kingdom.

The Kok River, one of four major rivers in Chiang Rai province, has been swollen by days of rain. Several pontoons and boats have been swept up against a sluice gate down river, which has exacerbated the situation, with floods being reported by owners of some farms and retail stores.

Some 100 houses in two villages in Chiang Rai’s Muang district were hit by flash floods when a bloated river running through the district burst its banks on Tuesday morning.

Following several days of heavy rain, the Mae Korn River burst it banks in Moo 8 village in tambon Sunsai.

Villagers said the water was so high that vehicles could not use the road, prompting those who need to work outside the village to wade through the water. Following the collapse of the river’s flood walls, Maj-General Bancha Duriyaphan, commander of the 37th Army Circle, deployed troops to help villagers to erect flood levees using sandbags.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has told Chiang Rai and 42 other Northern and Northeastern Provinces to be on alert for inundation as heavy rains are forecast due to a depression moving over the north of the country. Rapid response teams are being readied as part of the precautions.

Royal Irrigation Department Deputy Director Thongplew Kongchan has meanwhile ordered all reservoirs to manage their supplies within an acceptable range, reminding the authorities that sudden rains can easily bring water well beyond a reservoir’s capacity.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments