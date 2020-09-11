What is Cannabidiol CBD Oil from Cannabis Good For?

Nowadays, many people choose to be more conscious as consumers. They go for naturally-derived products. On top of the list is the best CBD oil for its numerous health benefits. So what is CBD good for? It’s a natural remedy for chronic pain, anxiety, and depression among others. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a cannabinoid present in hemp. Unlike another well-known compound called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a dose of CBD is non-psychoactive.

Additionally, CBD products are known to potentially manage symptoms of several medical conditions.

Overview of CBD

CBD is one of the 113 cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. As opposed to common notions, it doesn’t give a feeling of intoxication. On the contrary, it gives a calming effect, which is why it’s most popularly used to reduce stress levels.

When this cannabinoid is consumed by the body, it influences receptors called CB1 and CB2. These receptors are found throughout the body, but CB1 is mainly found in the brain while CB2 is mostly found on the cell of the immune system. This complex network is called the endocannabinoid system (ECS).

The interaction between CBD and the ECS in our bodies decreases inflammation and the sensation of pain. Notably, CBD also enhances the levels of anandamide in the body. This molecule which operates throughout the endocannabinoid system is known as the “bliss molecule.”

It’s the one responsible for the “runner’s high” which we experience during or after intense physical exercise.

What is CBD Oil Good For?

Research suggests that the best CBD oil may be good for several medical conditions. Here is a list of benefits that this compound can give.

Anti-acne : Thanks to its ability to adjust sebum production in the body, CBD may be the answer to many people’s acne woes.

: Thanks to its ability to adjust sebum production in the body, CBD may be the answer to many people’s acne woes. Reduced seizures : Evidence from small clinical trials state that CBD could potentially help decrease seizures in people with epilepsy.

: Evidence from small clinical trials state that CBD could potentially help decrease seizures in people with epilepsy. Pain relief : As CBD targets pain receptors in the ECS, it’s no wonder that most people who use hemp oil have experienced reduced pain from arthritis and injuries.

: As CBD targets pain receptors in the ECS, it’s no wonder that most people who use hemp oil have experienced reduced pain from arthritis and injuries. Ease off insomnia: CBD may alleviate symptoms of insomnia by helping users calm down and relax. This makes way for better and longer sleep.

It's important to note that CBD oil is not a replacement for any prescription medicine, but it does have its own list of benefits. According to the World Health Organization, this substance does not exhibit the potential for abuse or dependency.

CBD products are categorized as full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolates. The main difference between the three is the presence of other cannabinoids. CBD isolates are pure cannabidiol.

On the other hand, full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD contain other cannabinoids extracted from the raw plant material apart from cannabidiol. Full-spectrum has a small amount of THC while broad-spectrum remains free from THC.

Full-spectrum CBD has the most number of cannabinoids which all cooperate to give the most potent medicinal benefits. The legal amount of THC allowed in all CBD products is only 0.3 percent. That trace amount of THC will not make the product psychoactive.

Is CBD Legal?

When the Farm Bill was signed into law in December 2018, extraction of CBD from hemp and products with a trace amount of 0.3 percent of THC was legalized on the federal level. CBD that comes from the marijuana plant is still illegal since marijuana is still considered a prohibited drug by law.

As for individual laws in each of the 50 states in the US, marijuana is legal in 11 states for adults over 21 years old. 33 states have also legalized its medicinal use.

Recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Epidiolex, which has cannabidiol CBD as its active ingredient. Its use is to treat seizures associated with two rare forms of epilepsy namely Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome in patients who are 2 years old or older. It’s the first and only FDA approved prescription CBD medicine.

Summary

So what is CBD oil good for? It appears that it has a long list of benefits that people who want natural alternatives can bank on. But without sufficient high-quality evidence in human studies, effective doses are still unclear.

The rise of CBD and THC is only starting, with one FDA approved drug at the forefront. You can also try thc gummies from a reputed store for the best taste. With more research in the future, hopefully, this miracle from nature can make way to conclusively cure long-standing medical conditions in humans.