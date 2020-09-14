The Latest Medical Advancements in Weight Loss You Need to Know

The idea of weight loss has been heavily propagated by our society for the better part of a decade. Certainly, companies have taken advantage of this in the past and still do; there are a lot of mass-produced weight loss products all around us.

They come in the form of weight loss tea bags, pills, diet books, and so much more. These companies take advantage of this obsession that has been troubling us for years, and they have sadly fooled some of us, including people who suffer from obesity. If you have fallen victim to their tricks in the past, consider looking into real medical solutions that will actually make the difference.

Stomach Gastric Bypass

One of the most prominent surgeries of our time is the gastric bypass. The idea behind this operation is to reduce stomach capacity, thus promoting fast results. During this procedure, the surgeon divides the stomach into two parts; an upper small part and a lower large part. The upper pouch and the lower pouch are attached to the jejunum. The food goes into the gastric pouch, which is now

the new smaller stomach, while the gastric juice flows through the bypassed portion of the stomach and into the jejunum to break down the food.

As a result of this, the patient experiences a dramatic weight loss within the first year. The client’s stomach is now the size of an egg, so they don’t experience hunger as often. Granted, they might mentally miss the idea of eating a whole plate within the first weeks, but for the sake of their well-being, they’re only allowed to consume food in liquid form.

These kinds of vast changes might affect your psyche, so the best thing to do is to educate yourself on how to keep your morale up as you go through these challenging times. That means light soups and juice. Later on, though, they can start eating food normally, but in different portions than the ones they were used to.

Duodenal Switch Surgery

Another procedure that people have been looking into is the duodenal switch, which is a surgery that reshapes the stomach and restructures the small intestines to separate the gastric juice from the food. This technique is great for weight loss since it heavily decreases the amount of fat that the body absorbs.

There are several benefits that clients enjoy after undergoing this procedure. For instance, they don’t have to sacrifice their favorite meals in order to stay in shape. They can also notice a dramatic weight loss within the first few months.

There are a lot of patients who have reported that they have lost about 50% of their weight. Based on these advantages, one might take interest in the duodenal switch, however, it’s important to understand that it’s only viable for people who suffer from weight problems like type 2 diabetes, heart problems, joint and back pain, sleep apnea, and hypertension.

Stomach Gastric Sleeve

Similar to the gastric bypass, the gastric sleeve is an operation in which more than half of the stomach is cut out and the patient is left with a stomach that’s almost the size of a banana. Inevitably, this procedure helps the client lose weight rapidly and improves sleep apnea, joint pain, and heart problems.

With that being said, there are a lot of factors that can affect your qualification for this procedure. First of all, you need to be older than 18 years old. Second, your weight needs to be around 100 pounds over your ideal weight. Third, you need to try changing your lifestyle by exercising more or through dieting before applying for this operation.

It’s also preferable that you learn a few things about the surgery before you go through with it. For instance, you need to know that the surgeon will provide you with anesthesia first. Also, a tiny camera will be inserted through a small incision so that the procedure is closely operated. Don’t hesitate to ask your doctor questions, and most importantly, you don’t have to undergo this operation if you’re not comfortable with it.

Fortunately, there are a lot of medical advancements that one can go to when all else has failed. There are different surgeries that you can go through in order to overcome your overweight problems, and all the concerning health issues tethered to it.

You can go through the gastric bypass, duodenal switch, or gastric sleeve, but remember that you need to be a valid candidate first. The best thing to do in this case is to talk to your doctor, ask questions. Also discuss each procedure thoroughly until you have decided on the best surgery for you and your body.