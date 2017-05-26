Friday, May 26th, 2017 | Posted by

Health Department Warns Over Health Problems from Eating too Much Durian

CHIANG RAI – Health Department Director General Dr Wachira Phengchan has warned people with kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and coronary stenosis should not eat too many durians as they could pose a health risk.

Dr Wachira Phengchan said the popular fruit contains a large amount of potassium, which could cause arrhythmia in kidney disease patients if an excessive amount is eaten.

People should also avoid eating durian along with alcoholic drinks as it could cause a very high body temperature and pose a greater risk of death from dehydration, he urged.

