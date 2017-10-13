Posted by Editor

Head-on Collision in Southern Thailand Leaves 3 Dead and 4 Badly Injured

SONGKHLA – Two women and a girl were killed and four others badly hurt when a pickup truck carrying pineapple residue jumped a road median strip to collide head-on with a multi-purpose vehicle in Rattaphum district on Friday morning.

The fatal crash occurred at around 9am on Asia Highway in tambon Khuharat in Songkhla heading to Phatthalung province.

A Toyota Vigo pick-up truck, loaded with sacks containing pineapple residue, suddenly veered across the road’s dividing strip and collided head-on with a Nissan pickup truck modified as a multi-purpose vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The force of the crash killed two women and a 12-year-old girl on board the Nissan vehicle instantly.

The driver and two others riding in the vehicle were seriously injured, and all were trapped in the wreckage. The driver of the Toyota pickup truck, who was traveling alone, was also seriously hurt and trapped inside his wrecked vehicle. All four injured people were rushed to Hat Yai Hospital.

Police believed the driver of the Toyota Vigo pickup truck might have dozed off behind the wheel. Police are investigating.

By Assawin Pakkawan

Bangkok Post

