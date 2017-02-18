Posted by Editor

Haze Returns to Chiang Rai Despite Burning Ban

CHIANG RAI – Residents of Chiang Rai Province are already being affected by haze as farmer started burning their fields early prior to the province wide burning ban being enforced on February 17th, 2017.

Smog in Chiang Rai has been building up, although the amount of small particulate matter of up to 10 microns in diameter (PM10) was not still beyond the safe limit of below 120 microgram per one cubic metre. Still, dense smog in the province has affected visibility.

Chiang Rai’s Governor Boonsong Techamaneesatit said the province aimed to reduce the haze problem by 30 per cent this haze season by authorities issuing a burning ban from February 17 to April 17.

Many resident, especially the expat community in Chiang Rai province believe the burning ban will be ineffective and the haze with return just as bad as in previous years. Last year Chiang Rai’s provincial administration imposed the same Feb-April burning ban which proved to be completely useless.

